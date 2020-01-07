DJ Flume Donates $ 100,000 To Aid Injured Wildlife In Australia’s Wildfire!

Australian musician DJ Flume is heartbroken to see his hometown being ravaged by one of the worst wildfires.

“There’s a lot of wildlife in Australia that holds like a gun. It sucks to see some of my favorite places getting burned in fire. It sucks. Global warming is impacting Australia. A lot of places have been in a drought for a long time. So it’s very dry and it’s like a bomber. I hope situation becomes better and we all do something to save our country,” Flume told IANS on the sidelines of his performance during Sunburn 2019 here.

Flume also took to his Instagram account to urge people to contribute their bit to improve the climatic conditions. He has donated $100,000 to WIRES Wildfire Rescue to help surviving wildlife and those injured.

“So so sad… It’s breaking my heart. My home is on fire. I’m donating $100,000 to @wireswildliferescue to help injured, displaced wildlife,” Flume wrote.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Grammy Award winner is also known for creating environmental awareness through his tracks. In 2017, Flume along with Greenpeace (Non-governmental organization) had dropped a track in an effort to raise awareness about the extremely deteriorating condition of the Great Barrier Reef.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!