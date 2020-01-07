Soorarai Pootru Teaser: Suriya As Fierce & Vicious Pilot Officer Promises To Be A Mass Entertainer

The most awaited teaser of the Kollywood superstar Suriya’s much-anticipated film Soorarai Pootru has been unveiled. The teaser which released this evening has already taken social media by storm, all thanks to Suriya fans and cine-goers.

The Tamil superstar who shares over 5 Million followers on his Twitter handle, took to his account to share the teaser with his fans and followers with a tweet that read: “With Love & Respect, Thank you #SudhaKongara for #SooraraiPottru”

Talking about the teaser, the 1 minute 17-second video looks intriguing with Suriya’s act as a serious pilot officer. The actor in his character as Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara can be seen as a young pilot with big dreams of starting his own airline. Following his short temperament, the actor can be seen getting into various troubles, losing his cool, throwing a fit at everything & everyone, and bashing those making fun of his dreams and aspiration by demotivating him and labelling him as a mad person.

Must add that theme music in the teaser perfectly suits Suriya’s character and nature which one gets to see of his in the video.

The Suriya starrer has actress Aparna Balamurali as the film’s leading lady.

Soorarai Pottru also stars Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

The Suriya starrer, which is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, is one of the most anticipated releases in the South.

The biopic is been directed by Sudha Kongara and it is been co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. The music for Soorarai Pottru is been composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

The film will hit big screens in Summer 2020.

