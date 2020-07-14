Diet Prada Makes A BIG Revelation About Britney Spears’ Life Ft. Controlling Father, Mental Health, Dementia & Her 2007 Breakdown

Diet Prada, an Instagram account which calls out copycat designs, has uploaded a detailed post regarding singer Britney Spears. The post talks about the #FreeBritney movement.

The post starts with talking about Britney Spears’s childhood days and that she is too controlled and is treated as a product. It says that her music videos, posts, etc. show her in chains or cages. It also said that the singer’s real voice was retained by her record label.

In 2006, Britney Spears wanted to make an acoustic type pop album called Original Doll, in her real voice. Her record label cancelled the project after learning of the same.

In 2007, Britney Spears underwent a very public ‘meltdown’. She was going through a divorce and had two very young infants to take care of. Her photo was posted on every entertainment article, paparazzi followed her everywhere and tried to interview the already troubled star.

All of this can cause anyone to breakdown. Britney Spears shaved her head, locked herself with her kids at home, spoke in a British accent, wore a pink wig everywhere, and even shopped naked. She was hospitalised two times.

Her father petitioned to be a temporary conservator to her until she was stable. A conservatorship is for people who have mental health issues or decaying health. After a year, he petitioned to be a permanent conservator because allegedly, Britney had early-onset dementia. The petition was passed and it’s been 12 years.

Britney Spears was placed in a mental health facility last year. After she testified that she was there against her will, the Free Britney movement emerged. This resulted in a judge to open an investigation regarding her health and conservatorship.

