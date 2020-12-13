Model Sofia Richie has split with reality star Scott Disick. She suggests that they outgrew each other and became different people.

The two were together for three years before the split.

“Sometimes we outgrow people we used to know and become different people. when growth happens, some people take our changes personally, not because they have something against us but because they don’t recognize the person you are now,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Sofia Richie added: “You are not responsible for people’s assumptions of you. you are not responsible to remain the person people remember you to be.”

In another post, Richie said: “Learning to smile through it all. learning to breathe through it all. learning to love through it all. learning.”

According to reports, Richie has moved on from Disick, known for his stint on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, and is with businessman Matthew Morton now.

