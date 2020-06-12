Detective Comic No 1027: DC Plans A Celebratory Oversize Issue With Batman As The Subject

DC’s Detective Comics are awaited and treasured for the ones who acquire them. If the latest reports are to go by, after over 1000 issues, Batman will be the subject for a celebration issue, which will be Detective Comics No 1027. The issue will have contribution from the writers and creators who have shaped the iconic character through the years.

For the unversed, Batman made his debut in 1939. Now the celebration issue is reportedly planned for a September release. This will be releasing after 18 months after an oversize issue was released last year. The Detective Comic No. 1000 went on to become the best selling comic of 2019.

According to Hollywood Reporter, a statement from Batman group editor Ben Abernathy, read, “Detective No. 1027 has been a massive undertaking, and I’m really excited for fans to see what editors Paul Kaminski and Dave Wielgosz have in store come September. A great combination of writers and artists are putting in their best work on the book and fans should pay close attention to these stories, since some of them will plant the seeds for both Batman’s future and that of the DC universe.”

Meanwhile, the issue that is said to be a 144 pager, will have content from Brian Michael Bendis, Greg Rucka, Tom King, Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Marv Wolfman, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me’s Mariko Tamaki and more. With the writers, the issue will have many artists including Walt Simonson, Eduardo Risso, Bill Sienkiewicz, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Chip Zdarsky.

Alongside short stories, the Detective Comic No. 1027, will also have tribute art. The illustrators working on the section include Jorge Jiménez, José Luis García-López, and Far Sector’s Jamal Campbell.

The anticipated Batman celebration issue of Detective Comic No. 1027 will be releasing on September 15, 2020.

