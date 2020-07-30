Actress Demi Moore says she spent too long changing herself for other people and is now learning to love herself.

The actress has been married three times previously, to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher.

“I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I changed myself over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted,” said Demi Moore, on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Demi Moore, who shares daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26, with her second husband and actor Bruce Willis, feels it is “really commendable” to be “working through a relationship” in current times.

She thinks true love can only last when both parties have an “acceptance” of themselves first.

She explained: “Working through a relationship is really commendable in our disposable times. To go through the journey of really honouring the love that brought you together in the first place, and to really give it all you’ve got, but you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.”

Moore’s past battles with substance abuse led to trouble for her relationships for many years. She has credited the late director Joel Schumacher with helping her to get sober.

Reflecting on the lessons he taught her, she said: “I will forever be so grateful to him. As they say, somebody, seeing more of you than you see yourself. And in a way, he was doing it for himself. He wasn’t yet sober. In a way, he was doing for me what he couldn’t do himself.”

