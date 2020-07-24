Demi Lovato's Jelly Manicure Eats Away The Shine Of Her Engagemnet Ring

Demi Lovato is a name we are all familiar with. The actress-singer first appeared in the children’s television series Barney & Friends but rose to fame as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel’s musical television film Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. After amazing us with tracks like ‘Here We Go Again,’ ‘Sorry Not Sorry,’ and ‘Give Your Heart a Break,’ Demi has some fantastic news for all her fans.

The Pop singer took to social media and announced her engagement to boyfriend, Max Ehrich. Demi Lovato shared the news along with some beautiful pictures that are sure to make you go ‘awwwww’ <3 <3 <3

These pictures clicked on the beach include both colour and B/W pics of the just engaged couple hugging, kissing, and smiling. Demi Lovato wore a white dress paired with minimalist arc-shaped gold earrings. She completed the simple look with bold red lips and a red manicure over which sat her new diamond engagement ring. Max Ehrich too kept it simple and was dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans.

Demi’s caption read: “I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍.”

Talking about the ring, it is a three-stone style with a simple silver band. The main stone is a diamond in the shape of an emerald. The main stone is flanked by smaller trapezoid-shaped versions of the stone on either side.

Besides the ring, what caught our attention was her immaculate nail work. Demi Lovato sported a red jelly manicure, along the lines of the transparent, see-through trend that has been in trends since last summer.

Many of the couple’s friends are pouring in wishes on her post.

We hope the beautiful couple have a wonderful life ahead. Congrats Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich!

