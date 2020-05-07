It’s been ages since we last saw Henry Cavill as Superman in DC films. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the next Superman movie but it seems like they’ll have to wait a little longer. Superman franchise is owned by Warner Bros who had put a hold on their project of Man Of Steel sometime back. DC and WB were actually planning to make a ‘Supergirl’ movie but looks like they have changed their minds now.

A Heroic Hollywood report suggested that Warner Bros has put a hold on their Supergirl movie. The report stated that WB thinks it makes no sense to follow up Superman’s appearance in Justice League with a Supergirl movie. Hence, they decided to focus on the return of Superman in their movie universe. Also, there was no actress finalised to play Supergirl.

Although, there is no clarity if Henry Cavill is gonna come back and be a part of the franchise. He was recently seen in The Witcher and we hope we get to see him again as Superman because honestly, we can’t imagine anyone else playing the character. Cavill earlier expressed his desire to play the part. Now it’s totally DC’s decision to make.

Talking to Jake Hamilton, about Superman, Henry Cavill said, “Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species. That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that Superman Henry Cavill will be collaborating with The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson in the Black Adam movie. Their banter on the social media and Producer Hiram Garcia addressing the rumours led to the speculation that the duo will be working together. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

“I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we’re open to everything,” Garcia explained. “We have big aspirations for it. We’re friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it’s a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That’d be really powerful.”

If this happens, it would be a treat to all their fans. We can’t wait already for this collaboration.

