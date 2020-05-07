Avengers: Endgame: Not Captain Marvel, Fans Think THIS Avenger Would’ve Survived After ‘Snapping’ To Kill Thanos!

Avengers: Endgame witnessed the end of Marvel’s Infinity Saga and also the deadly villain, Thanos. The Mad Titan had succeeded in wiping away 50% of the world’s population in Avengers: Infinity War. But in Endgame, our brave superheroes resurrected his snap and brought the wiped away people back.

However, to kill Thanos and save the millions of lives again Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man had to sacrifice his life. Iron Man wielded the infinity gauntlet and wiped away Thanos and his army. The power of the stones killed Tony Stark in the end. Since then, fans have always been debating who should’ve worn the infinity gauntlet and which Avenger would’ve survived after they snapped their fingers to kill Thanos.

Koimoi conducted an Avengers: Endgame poll on Twitter. We asked fans which Avenger they think would’ve not died after snapping their fingers to kill Thanos. The options given were – Thor, Captain Marvel, Captain America and Doctor Strange.

The majority of the fans think that Thor would’ve survived the power of the stones after killing Thanos with the snap. The God of Thunder received 50.9% votes followed by Captain Marvel with 19.3% votes. Captain America and Doctor Strange received 17.8% and 11.9% votes respectively.

Check out the poll below:

Which #Avenger do you think would have survived if they'd snapped their fingers to kill #Thanos in Avengers: #Endgame?#Koimoi — Koimoi.com (@Koimoi) May 6, 2020

In Avengers: Endgame, Thor did manage to kill Thanos at the beginning of the film. However, at that time, the Mad Titan was already weak as he had used the infinity stones to destroy the stones. But considering the difference in the number of votes and how Thor had topped it, there must be a reason why fans think he would’ve lived.

Let’s not forget, Hulk also survived when he snapped his fingers wearing the infinity gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame. He did it to bring back people who were dusted in Infinity War. But led to the damage of his right hand and makers have said that it’s permanent.

However, we can’t take away from Iron Man the sacrifice he made to save the world. It’s heartbreaking that after Avengers: Endgame, there won’t be Tony Stark in future MCU films.

Who do you think would’ve survived after snapping their fingers to kill Thanos? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!