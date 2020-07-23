Actor Dave Franco, who is known for his roles in movies like 21 Jump Street and Now You See Me, will soon be playing Vanilla Ice. Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, is an American rapper, actor, and television host.

The film is titled ‘To The Extreme,’ inspired by the rapper’s album.

While talking to Insider about the movie, Franco said, “We have been in development for a while, but we are inching closer and closer to pre-production.”

Franco said that they wanted the film’s tone to be like the 2017 movie ‘The Disaster Artist’. James Franco starred with his brother James Franco in the movie.

The movie was initially revealed in ‘The Black List’ in 2018. The description said, “From a high school dropout selling cars in Dallas to having the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard charts with ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts and selling out as he makes music history.”

Dave Franco told Insider, “With that movie, people expected us to make a broad comedy where we make fun of Tommy Wiseau, but the more real we played it, the funnier and heartfelt it was—that’s the tone we want for this one as well.”

Franco also talked about Robert aka Vanilla Ice, “Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy, and he’s been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn’t know. Just talking to him, I can’t help but think about the rabbit holes I’m going to go down to get ready for the role.”

