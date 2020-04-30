Creator Of ‘Finding Nemo’ & ‘Toy Story’, Rob Gibbs Passes Away At 55

Veteran director, story artist and writer of many Pixar films — Rob Gibbs passed away at the age of 55. A company spokesperson confirmed the news, the cause of death was not immediately known, cited The Hollywood Reporter. The artist, who has spent more than 20 years with the company, has contributed immensely to the animation industry and given films like Finding Nemo and Toy Story.

Rob Gibbs’ contribution to many well-known and successful Pixar films, included ‘Toy Story 2’, ‘Finding Nemo’, ‘Monsters, Inc., and more. His credits also included the short film ‘Tokyo Mater’ in 2008, and the series ‘Mater’s Tall Tales’ and ‘Tales From Radiator Springs’ from the 2012 Cars franchise – ‘Brave’ The California resident also contributed to ‘Monsters University’, and also the upcoming ‘Monsters at Work’ series for Disney+ and ‘Incredibles 2.

However, the cause of Robb’s death is not known yet. But more details will likely follow in the given days. His death is no doubt a shocking one for his colleagues and loved ones, as well as the many lives he touched through his work at Pixar. And his contributions were significant over the years, helping to make a variety of beloved projects into a reality.

As soon as the news went viral, Netizens expressed their grief on social media. Take a look at the tweets:

Heartbroken over the loss of Rob Gibbs. If you or your kids have seen any Pixar CarsToons shorts, Rob directed most of 'em. His daughter was the voice of Boo in Monsters, Inc. He was such a positive, hilarious, and heartfelt guy, who cared a lot for his crew. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/EefgQrHNRr — Daniel Chong (@threebarebears) April 24, 2020

I found out that storyboard artist and director Rob Gibbs has died today. Noted for his amazing work at Pixar, he worked at the studio for over twenty years working on films like Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Up, Inside Out, and Onward. I'm really gonna miss him. pic.twitter.com/jM2nKPQCBF — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) April 25, 2020

Rob Gibbs was such a talented writer, storyboard artist, and animation director for @Disney and @Pixar. His most iconic work was his storyboard art for Monster’s Inc and how he made the movie look so colorful with many unique looking characters. R.I.P. Rob Gibbs! #RobGibbs pic.twitter.com/QhaDHJI6Rf — Omid #ACNH 🍊🏝 (@OmidIranmanesh) April 25, 2020

This is a great loss for everyone who grew up watching his beautiful and inspiring films come to life.

