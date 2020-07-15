Love stories are always interesting and lovely. So is Hollywood’s adorable couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s. The duo met in 2006 on the sets of SNL. It was Jost’s first year as a sketch writer. Today, he has come a long way and wrote his book titled, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.

In his memoir, Colin Jost spoke about his personal and professional life. Jost also shared how his first meeting with Scarlett was. As reported by Eolinie, in his book, Colin described her as beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated.

About the first meet with his now-fiancée, Colin Jost writes, “I got eight sketches on the show my first year, including one cold open and a parody of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen, starring first-time host Scarlett Johansson. She has just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here [holds hand above head] and I was here [ holds hand one inch off ground]. She claims that she remembers thinking I was ‘cute,’ but I know what I looked like and that’s not the word I would have used. (‘Shaggy’ would have been generous. ‘Slovenly,’ more accurate).”

Colin Jost mentioned Scarlett Johansson has a grace and smile that he has never seen in any other human. About the SNL sketch, she was a part of, he writes, “The only line I remember from the sketch is when Scarlett’s bratty character says, ‘This party is literally worse than the Holocaust.’ That was my Shakespearean sonnet for the woman I would one day fall in love with.”

He went on to express how it feels to be in love with the Avengers: Endgame actor. Jost shared, “I’ve met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before. I feel more confident committing to what I’m working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not.”

Colin Jost also wishes to have kids with Scarlett Johansson someday. He writes, “I’ve even woken up on a Sunday after a show and thought, ‘I would love to be raising a baby right now!’ Which is a far cry from when I used to wake up on a Sunday and think, ‘Can I make it to the bathroom, or should I just puke on this plant?'”

But he further wrote that until he leaves SNL, he won’t have kids. Colin shared that the job of being a sketch writer is for young and single people. “It’s certainly not a good place to work while you’re raising a family or nurturing a healthy relationship. In terms of ‘family- friendly jobs,’ SNL ranks somewhere between long-haul truck driver and Somali pirate,” Colin Jost joked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Scarlett Johansson will be seen in Black Widow. It is her first MCU standalone film. BW is slated to release on November 6, 2020.

