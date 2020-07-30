Cinema Halls To Still Remain Shut Till 31st August; Is A Country-Wise Staggered Release Of A Movie An Answer To This Situation?

Unlock 3.0 has been announced, and cinema halls will remain shut till 31st August. There’s still no clarity after that too, but as of now, moviegoers in India will have to wait for more. Ministry of Home Affairs has unveiled the new guidelines for Unlock 3.0and will be implemented from 1st August.

Over the last few days, we’ve seen a lot of exhibitors trying to lure Government in reopening of the cinema halls. But the latest decision has surely disrupted their hopes. Information & Broadcasting Ministry requested the Home Ministry to reopen cinema halls with an adequate amount of safety measures. But this isn’t happening anytime soon now.

Inox’s CEO Alok Tandon had a detailed chat about the same with Variety. On Tenet, he says, “Christopher Nolan is an extremely popular director and has a huge fan following in India. There is already a lot of hype and anticipation around ‘Tenet,’ and [it] is potentially going to pull a lot of viewers to theaters across the country. Considering that some of the scenes were shot in India, and also has an Indian face in the form of Dimple Kapadia, there is an added anticipation for the movie. ‘Mulan’ being an action drama and a remake of an earlier animated super hit, being marketed and distributed by Disney, is also going to be a certain crowd-puller.”

He also adds, “The current situation of cinema exhibition industry, which is not at the peak of its health, requires tent poles movies as and when circuits begin to open, for a steady revival of the sector. We have seen in the West, that even while the governments have allowed the cinemas to operate, some of the chains have not done so, due to the lack of fresh content.”

Tandon thinks, “If a country-wise staggered release of a movie is an answer to this situation, it can be experimented again.”

