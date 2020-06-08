Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor To LEAVE The Marvel Universe With Thor: Love And Thunder?

After what Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi did to Thor: Ragnarok, its next instalment Thor: Love And Thunder have suddenly become super-exciting even for the non-Thor fans out there. But, will Love And Thunder be the last time in which we’ll see Thor?

There have been rumours about Chris Hemsworth leaving the Marvel universe and continuing to do other films. Thor fans saw him giving up the crown and handling the duties of Asgard to Valkyrie. With Love And Thunder, it seems he’ll lose the rights of protecting Asgard as well.

According to a theory published in Inverse, “Avengers 5 (the untitled but inevitable team-up movie) will more than likely include a new roster of superheroes. After all, Endgame saw the death of Tony Stark, Captain America’s retirement into the past, and Black Widow’s sacrifice to obtain the Soul Stone. That’s three of the six original team members gone. Hulk is less angry and may not even want to fight anymore, and there’s no telling if Hawkeye will want to stick around either.”

The theory adds about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, “That leaves Thor. Now, the God of Thunder has had a good run and it’s possible that Love and Thunder will be used to transition Thor out of the MCU completely. But, wait? Isn’t Chris Hemsworth signed on for more MCU films? Yes, he’s signed on for Thor 4. There’s also a rumor that his new contract will potentially see him appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that’s the extent of what we know. Either way, it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot left to mine out of Thor’s story within the MCU.”

