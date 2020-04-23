Chris Evans’ Captain America’s Dance With Peggy Carter In Avengers: Endgame Happened In The ‘Soul World’? NEW Theory OUT!

In the climax of Avengers: Endgame, apart from Robert Downey Jr’s teary death, we also saw Chris Evans’ Captain America getting old. A mini-recap: Captain America was allotted the task to do safe delivery of the stones to their timelines.

While he was gone, our heroes Hulk, Falcon, and the Winter Soldier were awaiting his comeback. But instead, they get a shock of watching him turn into an old man as he returns. Sitting on a bench beside a lake was an old man, Captain America, who went back to time to finish what he promised – a wonderful life with his love interest Peggy Carter.

Now, as per the existing theory, it was said that Peggy Carter had moved on in her life starting a new family. But that dance in the climax of Endgame with Steve has popped up a new theory. A theory that suggests that dance took place in the soul world which doesn’t affect reality.

The theory posted on Reddit states that “Cap’s offscreen mission at the end of Endgame was to return all the stones to their original timelines exactly at the point they were removed. Most are pretty simple like just give the time stone back to the Ancient One, but the power stone back on Morag et cetera but returning the soul stone to Vormir does not seem to be so simple. ‘A soul for a soul’ are the words the Red Skull uses when others take the stone so by that logic to return the stone surely ‘a soul for a soul’ would still apply.”

It also added, “Could this mean that Cap lived out his dance with Peggy in the Soul World, exchanging the stone for Peggy’s soul so he could have his dance? His return to the main timeline seems more complicated but this could then rule out the dilemma of Peggy having another husband in a different timeline and so on but perhaps he only stayed in the soul world for a dance or just for her lifetime and would then return to his real world.”

What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.

