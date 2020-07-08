Catherine Zeta-Jones REVEALS Who's More Annoying Among Her & Husband Michael Douglas

In her career spanning close to three decades, Hollywood diva Catherine Zeta-Jones has played varied roles that has been highly appreciated. The Chicago actress is one of those few performers who has tasted success in both films and television. Now, the Oscar-winning actress in a recent interview discussed her life, marriage, and career amid lockdown.

Catherina Zeta-Jones in an interview with Lorraine’s Ross King stated that she has been unable to see her parents in person amid lockdown but all thanks to technology, she is in touch with them via video calls.

The actress said, “That’s what’s been tough for me in lockdown, being away from mam and dad, thank God we can see each other [on video calls]. We all live such distanced lives and it takes a time like this to appreciate those who are close to you.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones further added, “I’ve been watching as the world goes through this and sending all my best vibes out to everybody. What we did do, we abided by the rules. My kids were all back, all of a sudden my kids’ friends were back. It’s hard for us to go, ‘No, let’s not sneak off and have a party with your friends’.”

When asked about who is more annoying among her and hubby Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones said, “I’ve got to be careful. I’m going to say me. We’re very lucky and we had a new puppy. He always takes the focus off anything that’s going a little awry. “

When she was further prodded about her future in the acting career, the Ocean’s Twelve actress said, “I’ve had such a fantastic career on stage and on film… my husband is 25 years older than me, he’s having great success on his Netflix show. I’m really looking forward to finding the right thing. I feel very blessed that I can wait that out, to find the right thing.”

On her take about Black Lives Matter, Catherine Zeta-Jones said, “The analogy being that this is such a humbling time for the world. Whatever nationality you are, whatever colour you are, whatever sex you are, it’s a very humbling time. And if there were a time where it’s come to this big crescendo, it’s now. I hope that there is a transition into a much more peaceful, loving, accepting world.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones who took wedding vows with Michael Douglas on 18th November 2000, will be celebrating the mile stone of 20th anniversary later this year, talking about it the actress said, “I have a great blueprint of marriage both with my own parents and Michael’s father and stepmother, what a good marriage means and how precious that is and how you work at it, sustain it and appreciate it. So, yeah, 20 years.”

The actress was last seen in black comedy web series Queen America that aired from November 18, 2018 to January 6, 2019 on Facebook Watch.

