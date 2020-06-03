Cardi B Requests Her Fans To Come Together & Vote Donald Trump OUT In Coming Elections, Check Out!

If the Coronavirus Pandemic getting out of hands was not enough, Donald Trump’s government in the US is also being badly criticised for the police brutality against George Floyd. After he was brutally killed by the police, the US citizens and celebs became extremely angry and started protesting for the rights of black people.

#BlackLivesMatter and other hashtags soon started trending on a global level as it became a topic of discussion worldwide. All this while, popular hacktivist Anonymous also exposed Donald Trump for allegedly being involved with Jeffrey Epstein. A document released by Anonymous said that a woman filed a complaint against Trump and Jeffrey for r*ping her when she was 13-years-old. Some pictures were also leaked in which Trump and Epstein could be seen together at a party.

Now I Like It singer Cardi B has urged her followers to vote out Donald Trump in the upcoming elections. Sharing a screenshot of Trump’s latest tweets in which he requested his followers to vote for him again in the upcoming elections, Cardi B wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys this is why we NEED TO VOTE ! Trump is encouraging his supporters to vote and THEY WILL ! They follow everything and do everything he tells them to do .WE have the power to vote as well.Trump and the Republican Party have a lot of influencers ,followers and supporters but so do WE! All the celebs and influencers we have the same following and THATS WHY WE ENCOURAGING YOU TO VOTE! This is something that WE CAN ALL WIN TOGETHER.YOU will be apart of change.”

Donald Trump in multiple tweets had written, “Republicans, get out and vote today for those great candidates that will lead to big victories on November 3rd. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!!”

“SILENT MAJORITY!”

