'Captain America' Star Chris Evans Opens Up On The Incredible Feeling Of Being A Role Model To Kids

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans who made his acting debut back in 1997 has come a long way in his career. The star actor in his over 2-decade long career has played varied roles and characters. But playing Steve Rogers aka Captain America will always be special and will always be close to his heart for various reasons, as he is emotionally attached to the character which is loved by millions of people across the globe.

Though Chris Evans has hung up his boots as Captain America after Avengers: Endgame, his fans, and admirers can hardly ever imagine any other actor playing the iconic superhero in the future.

Chris Evans in a recent interaction with Paul Rudd aka Antman at Variety’s Actors on Actors conversation opened his heart out. The former shared his experience playing Captain America since 2011 (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). The characters that meant world to him during his growing up years, and the positive outputs and influence on kids through his character.

Chris said, “I dunno about you (Paul Rudd) but I grew up with Star Wars and I had certain characters that just meant the world to me. We live in a much different time now. When I was young, the celebrity was far away. And actors were only accessible through their work, Now, you have this other channel where you can offer more of who you are, which is a tricky tightrope to walk, but it is nice to be able to share a little bit extra. Especially playing a character I respect so much and trying to you know create this nexus between the work you do and the impact you may want to have on kids. It’s so nice when a kid looks up to you.”

Reminiscing his memories as a kid meeting one of his favourite actors and former WWE legend Hulk Hogan. And now meeting kids, and being an inspiration for them Chris Evans shared, ” You’re just an actor. But it’s nice to kind of feel that the interaction can be more than, I dunno. I met Hulk Hogan when I was younger and it was the best thing I’d ever seen in my life. No disrespect to Hulk Hogan—but sometimes you meet people where you get your own identity tangled up with them in a way, You start to aspire to things and it’s motivating. I think the role itself kind of brings a lot of that to the table… It’s nice to interact with kids especially when they walk away feeling something that the character put in their head already.”

Chris Evans in his career has played the iconic Captain America 11 times. Starting from Captain America: The First Avenger which released in 2011 to Avengers: Endgame which released last year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!