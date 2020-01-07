Captain America Saves The Day! Chris Evans Holding Scarlett Johansson’s Dress At The Golden Globes Is Winning The Internet

Chivalry isn’t dead and Captain America aka Chris Evans is proof. Chris Evans and his Avengers‘ co-star Scarlett Johansson attended the Golde Globes Award yesterday and when they were announcing the winners on the stage together, Chris’ sweet gesture toward Scarlette won several hearts. He helped the actress with her dress, demonstrating what a gentleman he is.

Scarlett and Chris presented the award for best actor in a musical or comedy genre to Rocketman star Taron Egerton and gave away the trophy for best actress in a musical or comedy genre to The Farewell’s Awkwafina. And as Taron arrived on the stage to receive his award, Chris offered Johansson his arm as they walked on stage together.

But the cuteness did not stop there. Given that Scarlette was wearing a heavy coture dress, Captain America was seen holding the train of her expansive red Vera Wang dress out of her way so that she does not trip over it. The video of the same surfaced online in no time and has been winning the internet.

The most significant Golden Globe win of the night so far: Taron Egerton beats Leo and Eddie, may well be on his way to an Oscar nom! pic.twitter.com/hmOG1uLB2I — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 6, 2020

Twitter users couldn’t help but gush over how cute the moment was. One of the users wrote, “I’m sorry but I’m focusing on Chris and Scarlett behind😍😍😍” while another wrote, “Yes yes so so happy for him but did you notice how Chris so graciously took care of Scarlett’s train”

I'm sorry but I'm focusing on Chris and Scarlett behind😍😍😍 — ⧗ ⴵ ⍟evanssonXromanogers⧗ ⴵ ⍟ (@CrimeDrama_girl) January 6, 2020

Yes yes so so happy for him but did you notice how Chris so graciously took care of Scarlett’s train 🥺 — Lloyd (@itslloydnotlyod) January 6, 2020

Check out more tweets here:

the way he fixes her dress 😭❤️❤️ — Annie – loves you 3000 (@MCUanniee) January 6, 2020

I love what is happening at the back — Tinie (@bigbuttiny) January 6, 2020

Well, this isn’t the first time that Evans has been such a gentleman. Last year, during the 2019 Oscars, the actor had helped Regina King walk up to the stage to accept her award. What a cutie!

Coming back to Evans and Johansson’s friendship, the two have been friends even before the Avengers films. They met on the set of the 2004 film “The Perfect Score” and reunited three years later for the movie “The Nanny Diaries.”

Chris essayed the role of Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Johansson is known for her role as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!