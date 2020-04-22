BREAKING! Did Tom Hardy Just Hint At Spider-Man Being Killed In Venom: Let There Be Carnage?

Tom Hardy’s Venom 2, which has now officially been titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been eagerly anticipated by fans for a while now. But it has become the latest big-budget film to fall prey to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis globally.

The film has been pushed to the 25th of June 2021; a spot that has recently been vacated by The Batman. But what has gotten our attention is a now-deleted post, Tom Hardy seems to have given out a huge hint on our friendly neighbour Spider-Man being a part of Venom 2!

Well, not just that, the post certainly did hint at Spidy becoming a tasty snack to Venom! While Tom deleted the post within seconds, some lucky internet sleuths have managed to take a screenshot of the image which is now going viral. Check it out:

Well, this image hints at Spider-Man being played by Tom Holland coming to a dreadful end, we can stop our tears. for the unversed, Venom was introduced by Sony in 2018 and the film was a surprise hit at the box office making a worldwide business of more than 800 million dollars.

On the other hand, Tom Holland will be seen in Spider-Man 3. Nothing about the film is revealed yet. So we never know we might get to see Venom in the third spidey film as well!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!