Actor Bryan Cranston says the dramatic narrative of the show, Your Honor, prompted him to sign up.

Advertisement

In the show, Cranston stars as Judge Michael Desiato, who is forced to confront his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run case.

Advertisement

“The dramatic narrative is what drew me in. Dealing with involved rich characters, that is where I live. That is where I want to be all the time,” Cranston said.

“If my son or daughter were in that same predicament, I cannot say in all honesty that I wouldn’t do the same thing, that’s the dilemma that we present to the audience,” he added in a Behind the Scene video.

Cranston is best known for his roles of Walter White in the crime drama series “Breaking Bad“, and Hal in the sitcom “Malcolm In The Middle”.

“Your Honor” also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Hope Davis. The show will be released in India on Voot Select on December 7.

Must Read: Cardi B Blasts Wiz Khalifa For Pitting Her Against Nicki Minaj Over Shady Grammy Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube