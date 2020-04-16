Brad Pitt’s Co-Star Elizabeth McGovern: “I Made Him The Man He Is… Taught Him How To Kiss”

Brad Pitt is headlining the news every single day lately. Post the rumours with Alia Shawkat, the actor has reportedly reconciled with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and the two are quarantining together. While there remain rumours of issues with Angelina Jolie, it is his ‘The Favor‘ co-star Elizabeth McGovern’s recent statement that’s under our radar.

It all happened during The Kelly Clarkson Show which witnessed the Downtown Abbey cast mark their presence. The team played the sophisticated version of Never Have I Ever, called ‘Sip It or Spill It’ where they had to answer certain situations. Sip the tea if they have experienced the certain situation and then answer what went behind the scenes.

One of the questions remained, ‘Sip it or spill it if you have ever snobbed Brad Pitt.’ To this, Elizabeth McGovern raised her hand and revealed it happened on the sets of the romantic comedy, The Favor. “I did it as a paid job because we were on set. There are worse ways to earn a living, so I was not complaining. But yes, he cut his teeth with me, I think,” shared the actress.

When asked basically she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss, McGovern nodded.

She also joked about how she has taught it all to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor and made him the man that he is today. “I made him the man that he is. He’s learned everything from me!”, said the actress.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is currently reported to be spending quality time with FRIENDS’ actress Jennifer Aniston amid lockdown.

The duo who made a lot of noise during the Academy Awards are all set to take their relationship to the next level and have decided to have a beach wedding, if the gossip mill is to be believed.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!