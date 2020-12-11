Brad Pitt starrer action-thriller Bullet Train, that went on floors a while back, seemed to have hit a roadblock now. David Leitch directorial is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. Read on to know what happened on the set of the film.

Advertisement

Apart from Brad, the action-thriller film’s cast includes Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Lady Gaga, Michael Shannon and Logan Lerman in important roles. Reportedly, the film revolves around five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train.

Advertisement

Ever since Hollywood opened the gates to kick start the filming of pending projects, the production has been spending a great deal of money developing safety protocols. In spite of these efforts, it has been difficult to keep sets entirely free from COVID-19.

Now the latest report from Variety claims that an asymptomatic crew person tested positive for COVID-19. Following which, cast and crew members of the film Bullet Train were sent back home this week due to the coronavirus scare.

The report also stated that the production also followed union protocol and the handful of cast and crew members, who came in contact with the asymptomatic crew person, are also continued to be tested. It is also pointed out that Brad Pitt was also one of them who came in contact with the asymptomatic crew person.

However, the report claims that Pitt has tested negative multiple times and was one of the members of the group who was sent home. There’s no official statement has been released to confirm it yet. However, the production of the film is continuing uninterrupted.

Previously, Major studio productions such as “The Batman” had to shut down filming after star Robert Pattinson tested positive. Even lower budget films such as Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” was shut down after the film’s crew member was tested positive of COVID-19.

Must Read: Britney Spears & Backstreet Boys’ New Collab ‘Matches’ Is Out Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube