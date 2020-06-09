Bonnie Pointer Passes Away: Loved Ones Mourn The Demise Of Grammy-Winning Founder Of The Pointer Sisters

R&B rulers The Pointer Sisters who once controlled the scenario of the music industry back in the 70s-80s lost their founding member Bonnie Pointer on Monday. She was awarded Grammy back in the time. It’s also been said it was because of Bonnie, the group managed to get the kickstart.

Unfortunately, she left even before The Pointer Sisters started to record their biggest hits. It’s been reported that Bonnie Pointer passed away due to having a cardiac arrest. She was 69 and in Los Angeles.

Sister Anita Pointer issued a public statement in which she said, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Apart from Anita, Bonnie had two more sisters in Ruth and June. All four of them spent most of their childhood singing in a church in Oakland. Their father was a minister in that church.

Singer Gloria Gaynor posted her condolence message on Twitter saying, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. My prayers & heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends & fans. I pray for peace for her family & that soon sweet memories of her will bring smiles to their faces before bringing tears to their eyes.”

Anita Pointer in her statement also said, “The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie.”

Officials of Motown Museum, where Bonnie was the alumni, also posted their condolences. The tweet read, “Motown Museum mourns the loss of #Motown alumni Bonnie Pointer, who passed away earlier today. She was known for her high energy, spunk and strong vocal abilities. We send our condolences to her family, friends and fans around the world.”

