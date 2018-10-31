Bohemian Rhapsody: These 10 Unknown Facts About Freddie Mercury Will Come As A Shock To Even Queen Fans!

Bohemian Rhapsody features Rami Malek in the lead role as Freddie Mercury, the front-man for Queen. Penned by Justin Haythe, the film is scheduled to release on December 25 next year.

Check out these 10 unknown trivia about the film:

10) Born Farrokh Bulsara, he spent his early years transitioning between Tanzania and India, which was then under the British rule. His family practiced Zoroastrianism.

9) He was a cat lover and owned 10 cats. He dedicated his debut solo album ‘Mr Bad Guy’ to his cat. He said and I quote, ‘ This album is dedicated to my cat Jerry. Also Tom, Oscar and Tiffany and all the cat lovers across the universe. Screw everybody else!

8) He nicknamed all but one of his friends and bandmates after women. He called Elton John ‘Sharon’, Rod Stewart ‘Phyllis’ and Queen guitarist Brian May ‘Maggie’. He even had one for himself , ‘Melina’. But he didn’t give one to his base guitarist John Deacon who was considered too masculine in his eyes.

7) A dentist appointment helped pave the way for Sex Pistols. He cancelled an appearance on the TV show, Tonight With Bill Grundy, to plug their new album, A Day At The Races. The band cancelled as Mercury had his first dental appointment in 15 years. Their replacement was the Sex Pistols. And we all know what happened next.

6) A llama interrupted his recording with Michael Jackson. In 1983, Freddie was invite to Michael Jackson’s home studio in California so they could work on a few tracks together. The King of Pop insisted on bringing his pet, a llama, to the studio. This was apparently not cool with Mercury who gave up the collaboration calling his manager complaining “Michael is bringing his pet llama into the studio! I’ve had enough, I want to get out.”

5) He created his trademark mic stand by accident. One time while performing a show early in Queen’s career, his mic stand snapped mid-performance. Instead of replacing it, he carried on performing and continued to use it, even though it didn’t have a bottom!

4) He had more teeth than usual! He had four extra teeth in the back of his mouth which pushed those at the front forward. He always refused to have his teeth fixed fearing it would negatively affect his singing.

3) He was very shy. He said, ‘when I’m performing, I’m an extrovert but from inside I’m a completely different man. Queen drummer Roger Taylor once said, ‘nobody knows Freddie’.

2) He was David Bowie’s roadie. In April 1969 unknown singer-songwriter David Bowie played a lunchtime gig in the canteen at Ealing art school. Freddie helped carry Bowie’s amp and helped build a makeshift stage for him out of canteen tables. Mercury never mentioned their first encounter when he worked with Bowie years later.

1) Only one person knows his final resting place. His remains were given to his former lover Mary Austin who kept it a secret. Freddie said, ‘I know exactly where I want to be buried but don’t want anyone to know. I don’t want anyone to dig me up. I want to rest in peace.’ As to this day, it still remains a mystery!