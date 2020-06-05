Billie Eilish FINALLY Shares A Video From The Black Lives Matter Protest, A Wave Of Protesters Are Seen Kneeling

Billie Eilish recently attended a peaceful protest which was held in Los Angeles for Black Lives Matter. It was on June 4th and since then not many photos and videos of Billie have been doing rounds on the social media.

Billie Eilish chose to keep a very low profile as she attended the protest as she didn’t want any chaos because of the same. She didn’t announce about her appearance at the protest as that may have disrupted things. A few hours ago she just posted a video as her Instagram story.

She’s not in the video but we can see a wave of protesters silently kneeling down to show their support against racial injustice.

Check out the video here:

Billie is at a protest for #BlackLivesMatter (via Instagram Story) pic.twitter.com/jyBnTYYexV — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) June 5, 2020

Billie Eilish didn’t say much in the initial days of the protests, but on May 30 she just blasted with her opinion. She said: “If I hear one more white person say “all lives matter” one more f***ing time I’m going to lose my f***ing mind,” Billie wrote. “Will you shut the f*** up? No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is literally saying anything at all about you…all you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

She reposted many tweets against racism and put it as her Instagram stories with ‘middle finger’ emojis. She wrote, “Our own president said this. OUR. OWN. PRESIDENT. Are you serious???? THUGS????? Eat a huge f***ing d**k and choke on it.”

