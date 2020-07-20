Big Brother 22 All-Stars Season CONFIRMED? Check Out The Hints Dropped By CBS

CBS may have just announced Big Brother 22 All-Stars season via its online merchandise store. The store is offering a variety of All-Stars merchandise. With a brand new logo on face masks, bowls, name tags, mugs, the news looks pretty confirmed.

Rumors say that the players and the season’s HGs will be quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic. It may be a real lockdown this time.

According to Big Brother Network, CBS is working hard towards the twenty-second season of Big Brother, thanks to activities around Studio 18.

Rumors also say that the contestants will be going to Los Angeles later this week for a quarantine formality and may be testing for coronavirus as well. If all goes well, we may get the new season in the middle of August!

The reality show is always hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and she will be back as well to host the popular reality show again. The last season premiered on 25th June 2019 and ended on 25th September 2019. The show is aired on CBS in the USA and on Global in Canada.

If you don’t know, the reality drama shows a group of participants called ‘House Guests’ living in a common ‘house’. They compete to become the last competitor. The winner takes away a whopping $500,000. The contestants participate in various series of competitions and if failed, face the risk of being eliminated.

Jackson Michie, who is a server by profession, won the 21st season of Big Brother.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!