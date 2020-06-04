The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Several events including the MET Gala, Cannes Film Festival has been delayed. Another important event of the year – BAFTA Awards was scheduled for May 17. However, it had to be delayed too. But the good news is that it’s rescheduled and the list of nominations is now out.
The makers have now planned to hold BAFTA TV Awards virtually on July 31. Just not that, even the BAFTA TV Craft Awards will now be held on July 17. The authorities have now released the nomination list. To begin with, it’s Chernobyl all the way! The historical drama has garnered as many as 14 nominations. The show has now created history with the most number of nominations and is in a tie with last year’s Killing Eve.
Following Chernobyl, are shows including The Crown (7 nominations), Fleabag and Giri/ Haji (6 nominations. Meanwhile, Sex Education, too, has grabbed 4 nominations amidst other for this year’s BAFTA Awards.
Trending
From Chernobyl to Sex Education, check out the nomination list for the main categories of BAFTA Awards below:
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW – So Television/BBC One
THE LAST LEG – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
THE RANGANATION – Zeppotron/BBC Two
TASKMASTER – Avalon Television/Dave
DRAMA SERIES
THE CROWN – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix
GENTLEMAN JACK – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
GIRI/HAJI – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GREATEST DANCER – Thames, Syco Entertainment/BBC One
THE RAP GAME UK – Naked TV/BBC Three
STRICTLY COME DANCING – BBC Studios/BBC One
THE VOICE UK – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO – Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three
PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
SARAH KENDALL – Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One
SIAN CLIFFORD – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
INTERNATIONAL
EUPHORIA – The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
SUCCESSION – HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic
UNBELIEVABLE – CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix
WHEN THEY SEE US – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix
LEADING ACTOR
CALLUM TURNER – The Capture – Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One
JARED HARRIS – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
STEPHEN GRAHAM – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
TAKEHIRO HIRA – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
LEADING ACTRESS
GLENDA JACKSON – Elizabeth is Missing – STV Productions/BBC One
JODIE COMER – Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
SAMANTHA MORTON – I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4
SURANNE JONES – Gentleman Jack – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
GUZ KHAN – Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three
JAMIE DEMETRIOU – Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
NCUTI GATWA – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
YOUSSEF KERKOUR – Home – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4
MINI-SERIES
A CONFESSION – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
CHERNOBYL – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
THE VICTIM – STV Productions/BBC One
THE VIRTUES – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
SCRIPTED COMEDY
CATASTROPHE – Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4
DERRY GIRLS – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4
FLEABAG – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
STATH LETS FLATS – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
SUPPORTING ACTOR
JOE ABSOLOM – A Confession – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV
JOSH O’CONNOR – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix
STELLAN SKARSGARD – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
WILL SHARPE – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
HELEN BEHAN – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4
HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures Sony Pictures/Netflix
JASMINE JOBSON – Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, DreamCrew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix
NAOMI ACKIE – The End of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
CORONATION STREET The Death of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV
FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Night King – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic
GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One
LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Death – World Productions/BBC One
LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Motion Content Group ITV2
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!