The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Several events including the MET Gala, Cannes Film Festival has been delayed. Another important event of the year – BAFTA Awards was scheduled for May 17. However, it had to be delayed too. But the good news is that it’s rescheduled and the list of nominations is now out.

The makers have now planned to hold BAFTA TV Awards virtually on July 31. Just not that, even the BAFTA TV Craft Awards will now be held on July 17. The authorities have now released the nomination list. To begin with, it’s Chernobyl all the way! The historical drama has garnered as many as 14 nominations. The show has now created history with the most number of nominations and is in a tie with last year’s Killing Eve.

Following Chernobyl, are shows including The Crown (7 nominations), Fleabag and Giri/ Haji (6 nominations. Meanwhile, Sex Education, too, has grabbed 4 nominations amidst other for this year’s BAFTA Awards.

From Chernobyl to Sex Education, check out the nomination list for the main categories of BAFTA Awards below:

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW – So Television/BBC One

THE LAST LEG – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

THE RANGANATION – Zeppotron/BBC Two

TASKMASTER – Avalon Television/Dave

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix

GENTLEMAN JACK – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One

GIRI/HAJI – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GREATEST DANCER – Thames, Syco Entertainment/BBC One

THE RAP GAME UK – Naked TV/BBC Three

STRICTLY COME DANCING – BBC Studios/BBC One

THE VOICE UK – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO – Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

SARAH KENDALL – Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Television/Sky One

SIAN CLIFFORD – Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

INTERNATIONAL

EUPHORIA – The Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SUCCESSION – HBO, Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

UNBELIEVABLE – CBS Television Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix

WHEN THEY SEE US – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix

LEADING ACTOR

CALLUM TURNER – The Capture – Heyday Television, NBC Universal/BBC One

JARED HARRIS – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN GRAHAM – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

TAKEHIRO HIRA – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENDA JACKSON – Elizabeth is Missing – STV Productions/BBC One

JODIE COMER – Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

SAMANTHA MORTON – I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4

SURANNE JONES – Gentleman Jack – Lookout Point, HBO/BBC One

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GUZ KHAN – Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Aspect Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three

JAMIE DEMETRIOU – Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

NCUTI GATWA – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

YOUSSEF KERKOUR – Home – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4

MINI-SERIES

A CONFESSION – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV

CHERNOBYL – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

THE VICTIM – STV Productions/BBC One

THE VIRTUES – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CATASTROPHE – Avalon Television, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4

DERRY GIRLS – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

FLEABAG – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

STATH LETS FLATS – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

SUPPORTING ACTOR

JOE ABSOLOM – A Confession – ITV Studios, Urban Myth Films/ITV

JOSH O’CONNOR – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television/Netflix

STELLAN SKARSGARD – Chernobyl – Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

WILL SHARPE – Giri/Haji – Sister Pictures/BBC Two

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELEN BEHAN – The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4

HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The Crown – Left Bank Pictures Sony Pictures/Netflix

JASMINE JOBSON – Top Boy – Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan Films, DreamCrew, SpringHill Entertainment/Netflix

NAOMI ACKIE – The End of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

CORONATION STREET The Death of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV

FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Night King – Bighead, Littlehead, Television 360, Startling Television, HBO/Sky Atlantic

GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Baby Cow Productions/BBC One

LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Death – World Productions/BBC One

LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Motion Content Group ITV2

