Baby Shark Song BEATS Despacito To Become The Most Viewed Video On YouTube

A children’s song from South Korea has become the most viewed video ever on YouTube. The insanely popular and almost infectious children’s song ‘Baby Shark Dance’, which was produced by South Korea in English, has clocked over 7 billion views on Monday.

Advertisement

The wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children’s song has officially dethroned Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” which was reportedly the most-watched video on YouTube. Interestingly, the song is breaking the records for the past 4 years.

While the original writer of the song is unclear, it became a global phenomenon after being recorded by 10-year-old Korean-American singer Hope Segoine. The song, which was produced by educational company Pinkfong, first went viral in south-east Asia, then in the US and Europe. The song has now reached No 6 spot in the UK singles chart, and No 32 in the US.

Advertisement

The 2-min song video features some animated baby sharks underwater and children singing ‘Baby Shark dooo doo doo doo doo’ in unison. Even though it’s a children’s song, it has picked up plenty of adult fans along its way to global viral fame. As per AFP reports, the Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year. Moreover, the song Baby Shark Dance also prompted the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.

The report further stated that a town in the US played the song on a loop, while another in Florida’s West Palm Beach, the song was used to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area. If this wasn’t enough, the melody was even used into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, “Wash Your Hands”, teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.

It’s worth pointing out that this is not the first time that a song from South Korea broke all the view records on YouTube. Previously in 2014 rapper Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” was dubbed as the most-played record on YouTube. The rapper held the title for three years until Wiz Khalifa‘s “See You Again”.

What do you think about the insanely popular and almost infectious children’s song ‘Baby Shark Dance’? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Sean Connery Was Battling Dementia & THIS Was His Final Wish As Per His Wife

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube