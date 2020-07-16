Josh Brolin did some pretty amazing action sequences with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2. His character Cable also received a positive response from the fans of the franchise. Cable has existed in the Deadpool Universe since a long time now.

The cable also has a connection with the X-Men series and makers could totally use Josh Brolin for a spin-off film. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently opened up about the possibility of a Cable spin-off film.

In a conversation with Collider, Rob said, “Cable (played by Josh Brolin) should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted….”

On his chemistry with Josh Brolin, Rob said, “In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”

Rob also asked the question many fans have been asking over the years, “What I don’t really understand is, given the audience, why isn’t there a Deadpool cartoon yet? Like, I don’t understand that. Right? … That was a gut punch.”

What are your thoughts on Josh Brolin’s Cable as a spin-off stand-alone film? Will it be any exciting or do you want him sticking to the Deadpool films only? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

