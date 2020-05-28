Avengers’ ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Can Not Only Save World, But Give A Fantastic Haircut To His Brother, WATCH

Avengers: Endgame actor Tom Holland is keeping us entertained even during the lockdown. Whenever our beloved Spider-Man is active on Instagram, he shares something that makes us LOL. After the pigeon story, Tom gave a quarantine haircut to someone special in his life.

We all know the Avengers: Endgame actor and his brother Harry Holland are a riot together. This time, the duo decided to go live on Instagram and do something that no one expected. Tom gave his brother a quarantine haircut and throughout the live, they left us in splits.

But Tom made sure he doesn’t mess with Harry Holland’s haircut. The Avengers: Endgame actor took a proper live tutorial from hairstylist Christine Nelli. This process of giving his brother the desired haircut took Tom Holland a good 45 mins. A hilarious short video from the live story is shared by one of Spider-Man actor’s fan accounts.

A few hours ago, Tom Holland shared a picture of a bunch of hair that he had cut from his brother Harry Holland’s head. He captioned the pic, “The aftermath”.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, after Avengers: Endgame, Tom impressed with his Spidey act last year again in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our very own Peter Parker will return with Marvel’s third film on Spider-Man. There were reports that Tom Holland wants Tobey Maguire to play Uncle Ben in the threequel. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

