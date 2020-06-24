Avengers: Endgame Trivia #86: When Marvel Comics Sent Return Gifts To Its Readers & It Had NOTHING

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #86: Well, today’s trivia has not much to do with the Avengers, but it surely is connected with Marvel as you must’ve guessed by the headline. Every 90s kid and some way before them have evolved in an era where comics were a huge thing.

Before Marvel films, it was comics which fed us all the information about our favourite Avengers. As we have the die-hard fans today of the films, there were similar fans of the comic as well. There might be many today too, which are movies’ fans and have read comics with all their heart.

But, did you know Marvel sent a return gift to all the readers who spotted continuity errors or other mistakes in their comics? The prize they sent to the fans was ‘No-Prize’. Yes, you read that right.

A very interesting trivia published in AbeBooks states, “Readers who alerted Marvel to mistakes in their comics were awarded a No-Prize. This would be empty envelope sent back to the reader on which would be written: “Congratulations! This envelope contains a genuine Marvel Comics No-Prize, which you have just won!” The No-Prize has become a much sought-after item for fans.”

Well, isn’t this super interesting and cool thing done by Marvel? That says a lot about Marvel’s level of sarcasm and how they’ve had it in them since the beginning. Let us know what do you think about this trivia in the comments section below.

