Avengers: Endgame Trivia #114: As She-Hulk, There Also Has Been A She-Thor; All You Chris Hemsworth Fans, MUST READ!

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #114: It’s incredible how our trivia are turning out to be like different issue numbers of comics. In today’s ‘issue number’ we’re here with something about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor which is surely unheard even to his die-hard fans.

As Marvel preps up for She-Hulk, did you guys know there was a She-Thor as well? Well, she wasn’t precisely called that, but Thor has also been a woman at some point of time in the absurd world of comics.

In a brilliant trivia compilation by ScreenRant on Thor’s body, we get to learn, “In the comics, this was the classic look of the character, so it was obvious that when Thor would come to the big screen, his interpretation would follow suit, and it did. Chris Hemsworth fit the description of ‘burly man with long, flowing blond locks,’ and he was very easily able to encapsulate the visual aspects of the character. It may come as a shock then that, for quite some time, Thor wasn’t a big burly man with long, flowing blond locks, but a woman instead.”

About the Woman Thor, the trivia also states, “Jane Foster, portrayed by Natalie Portman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was actually able to take up the mantle of Thor while the Asgardian was otherwise occupied with Gorr the God Butcher. In a tussle with Nick Fury, Thor lost the use of Mjolnir and the blessed hammer sought out Dr. Jane Foster as its new wielder. Grappling with breast cancer, she refused the call of the powerful relic at first, but eventually gave in, gaining the luster of the God of Thunder himself. Using what she remembered of how Thor wielded the hammer, she slowly learned to unlock the potential of her new powers. Sadly, Jane would pass away from her cancer due to a loophole in the cleansing process of transforming into Thor, though she defeated an overwhelming force of evil in the process, earning her tremendous respect.”

Isn’t this a trivia you can’t unread? All you Chris Hemsworth fans, share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

