Avengers: Endgame: Tony Stark’s ‘I’m Iron Man’ To Captain America’s ‘Avengers Assemble’, Fans’ Reaction To These Iconic Scenes Will Give You CHILLS!

It was a year ago Avengers: Endgame hit the theatre screens. Almost all the theatres were packed with MCU fans who were there to witness great and unforgettable moments of their favourite heroes in this Russo Brothers’ directorial. The film gave us historic scenes like Captain America lifting the Mjolnir, Iron Man killing Thanos and saying ‘I am Iron Man’ for the last time.

No one can forget the scene featuring all the female superheroes coming together to protect Spider-Man and the infinity gauntlet from Thanos.

Just like these, there are some more exceptional scenes in Avengers: Endgame that received loud cheers and reaction from the fans when it released. Rewatching these reactions and these scenes will take you on a nostalgia trip for sure.

We have listed down all such big moments from Endgame and how the fans reacted to them when they saw it on the big screen. Take a look below:

Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/RM8fimepxe — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

The #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd reacting to Scarlet Witch fighting Thanos is EVERYTHING. That kind of hype is exactly what she deserves. pic.twitter.com/LIOgiXAKtR — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 7, 2020

These scenes and the audience reactions to it give you goosebumps as you watch them. The film will go down to become the best that has come out of MCU. After Endgame, the entire dynamics of Marvel films have changed. The Infinity saga has proved to be the most successful phase for Marvel Universe.

Which is your favourite scene from Endgame? Tell us about it in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!