Avengers: Endgame: Chris Evans Receiving Huge Applause On His Last Day As Captain America Will Leave You Teary-Eyed! WATCH

Avengers: Endgame is the last Marvel film in which we got to see Chris Evans play the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America. His MCU journey got over with that film and fans are not quite happy with it. From 2011 till 2019, Chris sincerely played the superhero and made us all fall in love with him.

As Avengers: Endgame completed a year of its release on April 26, the Russo Brothers took to their Twitter page to share a video of Chris Evans’ last day as Captain America on the sets. Please grab a tissue box because this video will definitely make a die-hard Cap fan cry!

From the background, it seems like they were shooting the final battle with Thanos that day. Chris Evans, donninghis Captain America suit hugs the team on the sets. Everyone around him is continuously clapping for the talented actor.

Russo Brothers captioned this video, “This is from

@ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble”.

Check out the video below:

In the comments, fans have expressed their thoughts on this video. One person tweeted, “He will always be my captain America”.

Another fan wrote, “Will forever be grateful for him playing captain America for 9 years . Will we ever see him back ? Never say never.”

Just like Steve Rogers, Robert Downey Jr’s MCU journey as Iron Man has also come to an end. But as fans say, never say never. So we never know if they’ll star in any future MCU film or not!

