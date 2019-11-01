Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator: Dark Fate Gets Leaked On Its Release Day

We get to hear about the big ticket releases being leaked online on their release day itself and the recent one to meet the same fate was Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4. Now, the latest one to join the victim list of piracy is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

The Arnold starrer released today across the screens worldwide and is leaked by none other than infamous website TamilRockers. The site claims of featuring HD content of the movie. The keywords used by the users are Terminator: Dark Fate full Movie in 1080p, 720p, HD online formats, Terminator: Dark Fate movie download, Terminator: Dark Fate movie download, Terminator: Dark Fate TamilRockers, Terminator: Dark Fate full movie download in Hindi and Terminator: Dark Fate full movie watch online movierulz, Terminator: Dark Fate full movie watch online free.

It’s really shocking and sad too that despite several precautions and strict guidelines in cinema halls, such cases of piracy are taking place. It’s also high time that audience watch the new releases on the big screens to enjoy the real cinematic experience.

Directed by Tim Miller, “Terminator: Dark Fate” is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day”. The film ignores the events of the three films that released in between. It’s the sixth film in the series.

Speaking about the movie, Arnold quoted to IANS saying, ” “From a look point of view, I think everything is the same. You still have to come very prepared to the set, you still have to train, you still have to work with the weapons, you still have to know the training and all that stuff. From the Terminator point of view, you still have to fight with the machine, like it was in 1984.”

