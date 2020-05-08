Ariana Grande’s Ex-Boyfriend, Pete Davidson Asks His Fans To STOP Dropping Off Weed At His Mother’s House

Tonight With Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular and longest-running entertainment programs in the west. We often see a plethora of Hollywood celebrities opening up on their personal and professional lives on the show. Amid the lockdown, he is doing an ‘At Home Series’, speaking to celebs over a video call and Pete Davidson was the latest to make an appearance on his show.

He was there to promote his upcoming film ‘The King Of Staten Island’, and surprisingly revealed that a stranger dropped off weed at his mother’s residence. Yes, you read that right.

Pete added that while he’s flattered by this gesture from his fan, his mom felt weird about it and questioned the actor’s sobriety. Fallon asked the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star about his whereabouts questioning, “Pete, where are you? Where are you quarantining?” Pete replied, “I am quarantining in my mom’s basement. So, crushing it.”

He then made a confession to Fallon stating that he’s struggling to stay sober in isolation. “Me and Judd released this video to kind of try and get it out there that the movie is coming out, and I mentioned that I wasn’t doing drugs, that I was trying not to. And then literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, ‘I heard your son needs this,’” shared Davidson.

Take a look at the video here:

Pete literally begged his fans to not send it to his mother’s house. Jude Apatow, who is the director of Davidson’s upcoming film was also part of the conversation and called him, “a drug dealer now.” Adding to his statement, Fallon said, “He’s trying, folks, he’s trying! Do not give him drugs. Oh, my heavens. I love that. Three hours, that’s not bad, dude.”

Well, that was one fun conversation.

