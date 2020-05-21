Aquaman 2: Game Of Thrones Fame Emilia Clarke Replaces Amber Heard BUT…

For a long time now, it is being reported that Amber Heard’s future at DC extended universe is at stake. It all happened after her divorce battle with Johnny Depp. Fans of Aquaman franchise across the world started signing petitions to remove the actress from the Jason Momoa starrer. That has reportedly made the makers contemplate her presence in the upcoming films.

Rumours were initially rife that either Amber Heard will be removed or DC makers will limit her screen time in Aquaman 2. Amidst it all, reports surfaced that Emilia Clarke is being considered as a replacement. We have all seen the actress’ portrayal as Khaleesi in Game Of Thrones and that seems to have impressed the makers a lot. That has now partially come true. How? Scroll below.

When one imagines Amber Heard as Mera, her shimmery green costume will always be in their minds. Along with that, her reddish wet hair and toned physique as Mera cannot be missed!

A DC fan has now created a creative fan-art that shows Emilia Clarke in Mera’s costume. One can witness her looking nothing but a true goddess in the costume. But we cannot shy away from admitting the fact that we love Amber Heard equally.

But for the ones wondering why Emilia Clarke out of the blue, Khal Drogo and Khaleesi! Ring the bells? Yes, the actress sizzling chemistry with Jason Momoa and fans have loved that in Game Of Thrones. They feel the same could be recreated and would indeed prove to be a hit pair for the Aquaman franchise.

Check out the fanart below:

Previously it was Johnny Depp who had faced the wrath of his personal life on the professional front. The actor was removed from Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Now, whether or not the same will happen with Amber Heard remains a constant question.

Would you like to see Emilia Clarke as Mera in Aquaman 2 instead of Amber Heard? Share your views in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!