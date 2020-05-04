Angelina Jolie's EMBARASSING Moment On Hackers Set With Ex-Hubby Jonny Lee Miller: "I Was There With My Top Off..."

Angelina Jolie who is always making headlines either because of her estranged relationship with ex-husband, Brad Pitt, or reconciling romance rumours again with ex-husband, Billy Thorton. Angelina Jolie who is going through a difficult time in life after divorce with Brad is supported by her kids.

Angelina Jolie was just 20 when she got married for the first time with her co-actor, Jonny Lee Miller. They both met on the sets of their crime-thriller, Hackers which was released in 1995. Their chemistry was hot and could barely keep hands off each other.

In an interview with The Sun, Angelina once revealed, “In Hackers, there was a scene – cut out – where I am supposedly making love to Jonny’s character and all the film crew see my bre**ts. I am very angular, with a D-cup br**st, and all the guys started looking away. I was there with my top off but the male crew were embarrassed and they didn’t want to stare. Jonny Lee Miller and I kept things quiet about what was happening between us because it was still important that the guys in the film would feel they could hang out with me. Everyone could see we liked each other, but nothing more.”

She then revealed that once when Jonny Lee Miller was coming to Los Angeles, they reconnected and said, “We both proposed to each other and both had questions to ask. I wondered if we should stay engaged for a while, since he was going to be in Britain and I would stay in LA. But we went for a quick wedding. I went in black leather pants. I had pants with a zipper that goes back to front. He stuck a veil on me at the last second and put a garter on the pants.”

Angelina Jolie also revealed that Jonny Lee Miller was wild and believed in living in the moment and said, “Jonny Lee Miller is pretty wild. It is good when you are with someone you love and can feel safe with. There’s a certain area which can’t be crossed because, deep down, you love each other. You can abuse each other more than anything, not just physically, but people who love each other can hurt each other too.”

All’s well that ends well, isn’t it? Angelina Jolie later got married to Billy Bob Thorton and after that Brad Pitt. Amid the lockdown, she is spending with her kids and is often spotted grocery shopping.

