Actress Amy Jackson on Sunday announced that she was expecting her first child with her fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

Amy on Sunday took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She shared a photograph of herself along with her fiance. The photograph also showed her baby bump and revealed that the baby is due sometime in mid-September-October.

The 2.0 actress captioned the image: “I have been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it could not be a more perfect time. I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We cannot wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Amy got engaged to Panayiotou in January.

She made her acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects.

Amy was also seen in Bollywood films such as Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

