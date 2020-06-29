American TV personality and businessman Scott Disick never misses a chance to make heads turn with his stylish pictures, along with adorable images of his children on Instagram. Scott who has over a whopping 23 Million followers on Instagram recently took to his account in the photo-video sharing app, to share some cute images of his children and niece.

Post attending a lavish birthday party of Khloe Kardashian who turned 36 this past Saturday, Scott Disick took some time from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his son Reign (5), daughter Penelope (7) and niece North (6).

In the above picture, one gets to see Scott Disick’s children Reign and Penelope, along with their cousin posing for a picture from stairs indoor. Reign can be seen lost in his world holding a pomeranian. While Penelope can be seen posing with funny expressions.

Talking about North, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter can be seen with a little pouch in her right hand, and a pomeranian dog on her left arm.

In the above picture, Reign can be seen looking adorable with his long open locks with the pomeranian resting on his arms.

After Reign, it was his elder sister Penelope’s turn to pose for a solo picture with the adorable pooch on her arms.

The last picture has Penelope draped in a white towel with her Scott’s legs on each side.

Scott Disick who split with Kourtney Kardashian in 2015 has been in news from the past few days for their blooming romance once again. However, nothing yet has been officially confirmed.

Reportedly, following his ‘reunion’ with Kourtney, Scott Disick has split up with Sofia Richie to end their relationship of 3 years.

A Source close to the duo told people.com, ” “It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times. It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She’ll be totally fine.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s broke up after the former wrapped up his brief rehab stay in late April at a Colorado facility.

