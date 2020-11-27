Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick have been painting the town red with their brewing romance. The couple whose dating rumours started after they were spotted cosying in each other’s arms on a beach recently have neither denied nor accepted that they are dating.

Well, the recent post on Amelia’s Instagram which features Scott may be an indirect hint at the couple dating. Continue reading further for more.

Amelia Hamlin posted on Thanksgiving, posted several pictures on Instagram thanking her family and friends who mean a lot to her. With a picture of her family she wrote, “Thankful for the best family ever love you.” The teenage daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin then posted a series of photos and videos of friends, family members, and pets, adding that she was “thankful” for each one of them. At the end of this series of “thankful” messages was one photo of her and Scott Disick on the beach.

It’s not an actual confirmation that Amelia Hamlin’s dating Scott Disick, but it will continue to fuel speculation that they are a thing.

This “thankful” message comes less than two weeks after Scott was spotted walking down a Santa Barbara beach, his arms slung across Amelia’s shoulders. The bikini-clad teen seemed chill with this PDA, and it continued to fuel speculation that she and Scott were now more than just acquaintances.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin first sparked romance rumours at the end of October after they arrived at a Halloween party on Oct. 31 in the same car. Days later, the two coincidentally had dinner at the same restaurant at the same time because they both posted images of food from the eatery to their social media. This could have also been a coincidence, but the PDA on the beach seemingly confirmed that something romantic is going on between these two.

If Scott and Amelia are dating, this wouldn’t be the first 19-year-old he’s been romantically involved with. Scott recently split with the 22-year-old Sofia Richie after three years of dating.

In Fact, we recently even told you that Kourtney Kardashian is happy with Scott Disick’s involvement with Amelia Hamlin. So now we are just waiting for these two to confirm their relationship.

