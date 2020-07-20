Amber Heard made shocking revelations in her testimony at London’s High Court today. It’s the 10th day of Johnny Depp’s libel case against NGN. This is the first time in these 10 days the Aquaman actress was called at the witness stand to share her story.

The Fantastic Beasts actor is suing NGN and The Sun as they addressed him as ‘wife-beater’ in their 2018 article. The article was written after Amber had accused him of domestic violence.

As reported by Mirror.Co.Uk, Heard told the High Court that Johnny hoped that she would get raped. Amber Heard said in her statement that Johnny Depp called her a ‘wh*re’. He said Amber deserved to be assaulted by Mexican and black men. “He demeaned me anytime I tried to wear anything that could be seen as se*y, calling me a ‘w*ore’, ‘s**t’, ‘fame-hungry’ and ‘an attention w*ore’, but it got worse over time,” shared the Justice League actress.

Amber Heard revealed what would Johnny Depp’s words be when he said he wants her to get r*ped. Heard told the court, “He started saying things like ‘well I’m going to have to watch you get raped’ and ‘I hope you get railed by a bunch of f**king fellas.’ Sometimes he used racial epithets about the men I would be – or deserved to be – assaulted by, saying things like ‘a slimy Mexican’ or ‘a fu*king gang of big black mother f**kers are going to f**k you and get their big c**k in you’.”

The Aquaman actress said that JD’s verbal abuse was often se*ualised. But along with her looks, he would also target her work. He would say to his ex-wife that no one will hire her if her t*ts and a** become saggy. She said Depp called her a ‘fat a**’.

About how she would react to Johnny Depp’s insults, Amber Heard shared, “Sometimes I would react and give it back to him, calling him ‘old man’ or ‘limp d**k’. He would often refer to my verbal insults as ‘right hooks’ or ‘sucker-punches’.”

She further said, “For the most part, it wasn’t worth responding because it only antagonised him.”

