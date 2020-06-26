All Is Not Well In Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi's Marriage?

Comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi’s marriage seems to have hit the rocks. And the reason behind the trouble in paradise is said to be Ellen’s jealousy over Portia bagging a cooking show.

Reports have it that Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t that impressed with the reality that her wife had been offered a cooking show after a network was impressed by her culinary skills.

A source close to the couple has quoted to Globe, “Portia has been really upping her culinary game during the lockdown and she’s realizing she has a serious talent for this stuff, especially tricky Middle Eastern dishes. She has such a cute way of moving around the kitchen, even when she makes mistakes. She’ll stand there and hem and haw and forget what she was doing, which a lot of people can relate to.”

As per the same report, Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t happy with the idea of Portia De Rossi going to work, as the former wanted her wife to stay at home. “Portia points out a lot of celebrity chefs work out of their homes. But Ellen is dead set against turning their house into a set with cameras and people traipsing through their kitchen,” said the source.

However, as per the report from gossipcop.com, the celebrity couple is yet to announce the offer that Portia De Rossi has received from the cooking show, and also they are yet to comment on things not going well between them which has been trending on the net, over the past few days.

