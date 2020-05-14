Do you ever wonder, how your favourite Hollywood celebrities smell in real life? Well, we do sometimes. It’s natural, you know. Amid the lockdown, we literally have plenty of time in the world to think about anything and everything. A while ago Gwyneth Paltrow launched a candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and now there’s a candle that smells like One Direction’s Harry Styles.

Target has launched a new candle on the notes of tonka bean and cedarwood named Cashmere Vanilla and is assured to smell like our favourite pop-star, Harry Styles. The candle costs just $10 and had reviews like it smells exactly like the Adore You singer.

One user wrote, “I know that your here because it is said that this candle smells like harry styles. it does smell like him so go right ahead and purchase.” Another user wrote, “I wanted to buy this because I heard it smells like Harry Styles. Of course it’s now sold out because people say it smells like Harry Styles.” Another user wrote, “Should be renamed “Harry Styles candle”. 10/10 recommend to anyone in love with Harry Styles.”

Harry never personally promoted the candle, it just happened to be coincidentally similar to Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille which happens to be Harry’s fragrance of choice.

It’s quite funny how amid the lockdown we have the time to analyse things thoroughly and act on it. Tell us in the comments section below if you’re going to buy this candle or not?

