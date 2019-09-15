Adele Files For Divorce From Simon Konecki Ending Three Years Old Marriage

Singer Adele is feeling free after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Simon Konecki.

Adele and Konecki, who share six-year-old son Angelo, announced their separation in April this year after three years of marriage. She has now filed for divorce.

“Adele feels free and is moving on with her life. It looks like the divorce will be straightforward at this stage. They both want what is best for their son,” mirror.co.uk quoted a source as saying.

She is also working on new music.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy,” said the source.

