The studio that brought you the highest grossing Hollywood movie – Avengers: Infinity War and the highest animation grosser – Incredibles 2 this year; brings you a highly anticipated slate of movies that fans and audiences can look forward to, in 2019. All of the studio’s key brands – Disney Live Action, Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilms – bring you one massive release each in addition to many more exciting stories for kids, youth and families to enjoy.

With sensational live-action Disney classics like The Lion King, Dumbo and Aladdin to exciting sequels like Frozen 2 and Mary Poppins Returns, in addition to newer titles and narratives of The Jungle Cruise and Artemis Fowl. Fans can also look forward to the most awaited Marvel titles of Captain Marvel and the fourth Avenger movie- Avengers: Endgame; and Pixar’s Toy Story fans can rejoice with the fourth part of the successful franchise Toy Story hitting theaters this June. Not to disappoint the fans of the Galaxy far far away; there is an all new Star Wars movie – Star Wars: Episode IX by the end of the year.

A Dreamy Disney World: Avengers, Star Wars & Timeline Of 10 Other Movies To Watch Out For In 2019!

 

 

RELEASE DATESTUDIOTITLEDIRECTORCAST
4-Jan-19DisneyMARY POPPINS RETURNSRob MarshallEmily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, introducing Joel Dawson with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep
18-Jan-19Produced by:

M. Night Shyamalan, Jason Blum, Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock

GLASSM. Night ShyamalanSamuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy
8-Mar-19MarvelCAPTAIN MARVELAnna Boden, Ryan FleckBrie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Lee Pace
29-Mar-19DisneyDUMBOTim BurtonEva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton
26-April-19MarvelAVENGERS ENDGAMEAnthony and Joe RussoRobert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson
24-May-19DisneyALADDINGuy RitchieMena Massoud, Will Smith , Naomi Scott
21-Jun-19Disney PixarTOY STORY 4Josh CooleyTom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele
19-Jul-19DisneyTHE LION KINGJon FavreauDonald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé
9-Aug-19DisneyARTEMIS FOWLKenneth BranaghJudi Dench, Josh Gad, Miranda Raison
11-Oct-19DisneyTHE JUNGLE CRUISEJaume Collet-SerraDwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons
27-Nov-19DisneyFROZEN 2Chris Buck, Jennifer LeeIdina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown
20-Dec-19LucasFilmSTAR WARS: EPISODE IXJ.J. AbramsDaisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Mark Hamill

 

