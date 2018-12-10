The studio that brought you the highest grossing Hollywood movie – Avengers: Infinity War and the highest animation grosser – Incredibles 2 this year; brings you a highly anticipated slate of movies that fans and audiences can look forward to, in 2019. All of the studio’s key brands – Disney Live Action, Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilms – bring you one massive release each in addition to many more exciting stories for kids, youth and families to enjoy.

With sensational live-action Disney classics like The Lion King, Dumbo and Aladdin to exciting sequels like Frozen 2 and Mary Poppins Returns, in addition to newer titles and narratives of The Jungle Cruise and Artemis Fowl. Fans can also look forward to the most awaited Marvel titles of Captain Marvel and the fourth Avenger movie- Avengers: Endgame; and Pixar’s Toy Story fans can rejoice with the fourth part of the successful franchise Toy Story hitting theaters this June. Not to disappoint the fans of the Galaxy far far away; there is an all new Star Wars movie – Star Wars: Episode IX by the end of the year.