The studio that brought you the highest grossing Hollywood movie – Avengers: Infinity War and the highest animation grosser – Incredibles 2 this year; brings you a highly anticipated slate of movies that fans and audiences can look forward to, in 2019. All of the studio’s key brands – Disney Live Action, Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilms – bring you one massive release each in addition to many more exciting stories for kids, youth and families to enjoy.
With sensational live-action Disney classics like The Lion King, Dumbo and Aladdin to exciting sequels like Frozen 2 and Mary Poppins Returns, in addition to newer titles and narratives of The Jungle Cruise and Artemis Fowl. Fans can also look forward to the most awaited Marvel titles of Captain Marvel and the fourth Avenger movie- Avengers: Endgame; and Pixar’s Toy Story fans can rejoice with the fourth part of the successful franchise Toy Story hitting theaters this June. Not to disappoint the fans of the Galaxy far far away; there is an all new Star Wars movie – Star Wars: Episode IX by the end of the year.
|RELEASE DATE
|STUDIO
|TITLE
|DIRECTOR
|CAST
|4-Jan-19
|Disney
|MARY POPPINS RETURNS
|Rob Marshall
|Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, introducing Joel Dawson with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep
|18-Jan-19
|Produced by:
M. Night Shyamalan, Jason Blum, Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock
|GLASS
|M. Night Shyamalan
|Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy
|8-Mar-19
|Marvel
|CAPTAIN MARVEL
|Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
|Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Lee Pace
|29-Mar-19
|Disney
|DUMBO
|Tim Burton
|Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton
|26-April-19
|Marvel
|AVENGERS ENDGAME
|Anthony and Joe Russo
|Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson
|24-May-19
|Disney
|ALADDIN
|Guy Ritchie
|Mena Massoud, Will Smith , Naomi Scott
|21-Jun-19
|Disney Pixar
|TOY STORY 4
|Josh Cooley
|Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele
|19-Jul-19
|Disney
|THE LION KING
|Jon Favreau
|Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé
|9-Aug-19
|Disney
|ARTEMIS FOWL
|Kenneth Branagh
|Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Miranda Raison
|11-Oct-19
|Disney
|THE JUNGLE CRUISE
|Jaume Collet-Serra
|Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons
|27-Nov-19
|Disney
|FROZEN 2
|Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
|Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown
|20-Dec-19
|LucasFilm
|STAR WARS: EPISODE IX
|J.J. Abrams
|Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Mark Hamill