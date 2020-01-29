Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s demise.

Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram.

A Disturbed Snoop Dogg Gets Mother’s Emotional Text To Help Him Cope With Kobe Bryant’s Death

“Love you so much Son. I am feeling your hurt. I think his passing has wounded us all. You need me, I am here for you,” she wrote in the message, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Thank u mamma, Prayers and I love u are in season,” Dogg wrote expressing gratitude to his mother in the caption.

Dogg had earlier posted a video of himself and late Lakers star Bryant.

“It’s so hard opening Instagram or any social medias and not falling apart over and over again…still in disbelief,” a fan commented.

Another wrote: “He lives in our hearts.”

“Prayers @snoopdogg I promise you when I heard of Kobe’s passing you immediately went on my mind I knew this would be tough for you. May the Lord give you and @bosslady_ent strength during this time,” another user wrote.

