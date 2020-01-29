A Disturbed Snoop Dogg Gets Mother’s Emotional Text To Help Him Cope With Kobe Bryant’s Death

Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s demise.

Dogg shared the message from his mother on Instagram.

“Love you so much Son. I am feeling your hurt. I think his passing has wounded us all. You need me, I am here for you,” she wrote in the message, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Thank u mamma, Prayers and I love u are in season,” Dogg wrote expressing gratitude to his mother in the caption.

Dogg had earlier posted a video of himself and late Lakers star Bryant.

“It’s so hard opening Instagram or any social medias and not falling apart over and over again…still in disbelief,” a fan commented.

Another wrote: “He lives in our hearts.”

“Prayers @snoopdogg I promise you when I heard of Kobe’s passing you immediately went on my mind I knew this would be tough for you. May the Lord give you and @bosslady_ent strength during this time,” another user wrote.

