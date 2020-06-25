5 Episodes From ‘South Park’ Featuring Prophet Muhammad’s Deceptions To NOT Stream On HBO Max

All 23 seasons of popular American animated sitcom ‘South Park’ are now available on its new streaming platform HBO Max. But 5 episodes from the popular TV animated show will remain unavailable. Below is everything you want to know.

South Park went on air first in the year 1997. It went on to be a great success, consistently earning the highest ratings of any basic cable program. Subsequent ratings have varied but it remains one of Comedy Central’s highest-rated shows. But at the same time, the show was also infamous for profanity, and dark, surreal humor that satirizes a wide range of topics.

As per a report from deadline.com, five episodes from ‘South Park’ which back when aired on televison went on to be quite controversial, will be unavailable on its streaming platform, HBO Max.

The episodes that we are talking about are, ‘Super Best Friends’, ‘Cartoon Wars Part 1 and 2’, ‘200’, and ‘201’. And the reason behind the mentioned episodes to remain unavailable is because it all featured depictions of the Prophet Muhammad.

The same report also further stated that South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker were threatened in 2010 for the prior depictions of Prophet Muhammad. Following which, Comedy Central was forced to remove voice and visual references from the controversial episodes, and then eventually to pull the entire episodes from its former streaming partner, Hulu.

For those unversed, South Park has received numerous accolades. Including five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and numerous inclusions in various publications’ lists of greatest television shows.

The show’s popularity resulted in a feature-length theatrical film, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut which was released in June 1999, less than two years after the show’s premiere, it became a commercial and critical success. South Park bagged a nomination at the Academy Awards.

