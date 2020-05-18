FRIENDS Trivia #26: When Matt LeBlanc AKA Joey REVEALED He Was Hiding In House From The Public For 5 Years

FRIENDS Trivia #26: We all know Matt LeBlanc as our very own Joey from FRIENDS. But do you know about the phase he went through after the show? From being one of the highest-paid actors around the world to hiding away from the media, Matt faced a rough time after making everyone laugh for ten years.

There was a time when Matt LeBlanc earned $1 million per episode for his appearance as Joey on FRIENDS. He has always been pretty open about what’s happening in his life. He once revealed that he didn’t leave his house hiding from the public for five years straight.

In an old interview with Mirror, Matt LeBlanc had revealed, “For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. I wanted to not have a schedule, not be somewhere. I was in a position to do that.”

Matt LeBlanc also added, “My agent was bummed. Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What’s going on?’. I’d call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years’. It was a very dark time. I almost had a nervous breakdown.”

Well, this surely is a sad sight to imagine but we’re glad that Matt LeBlanc overcame this phase like a boss.

